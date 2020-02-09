Pakistan Min Rejoices At BJP's Projected Delhi Defeat, Claims 'defeat Of Extremist Regime'

In yet another meddling comment on India's internal affairs, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, on Saturday, rejoiced at the Delhi Exit poll results which projected AAP victory. He expressed happiness at the projected BJP defeat in the polls. The results of the Delhi elections will be declared on February 11.

Pak rejoices at projected BJP defeat

Very happy on extremists regime defeat in Delhi elections, hope #Modi will learn from this defeat and review policies of hatred — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 8, 2020

Delhi Exit polls

Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats.

Vote share

AAP is projected to garner 51-52%of the vote share, leading over the BJP which is set to gain 38-40% of the vote share. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to gain 4-5% of the vote share. Other parties are set to garner 5% of the vote share.

BJP, Congress reject exit polls

Amid all Election exit polls projecting AAP retaining the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari stated that all polls will fail on February 11 - result day. Claiming that certain polls predict BJP winning 26 seats, he said that BJP will form government in Delhi with over 48 seats. Meanwhile, Congress Delhi chief Subhash Chopra predicted that neither BJP nor AAP will be able to form the government, but did not predict a Congress government either.

Delhi election campaign

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'

