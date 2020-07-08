'Now We Will Make Electricity With Water,' Pipes Pak PM Imran Khan Sharing 'new' Discovery

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in an address on Tuesday shared his 'new' discovery with the citizens after he spoke about producing electricity with the help of water. "In Pakistan, we will be able to make electricity with water," shared Imran Khan enthusiastically.

Generating electricity with water through hydro-electric plants is one of the most common ways to produce electricity. Water is also an indelible part of producing energy via thermal power via steam. Furthermore, there are multiple hydro-electric power plants in Pakistan along the lines of the Ranolia project and the Daral Khwar plant. In the country, about 28% of its electricity generation is through hydro-power plants.

Breaking discovery from PM Imran Khan: "Electricity can be made from water." This is HUGE. Earlier we could only make Sattu and Rooh Afza from water.. pic.twitter.com/gOBhOP5lH4 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 7, 2020

Minus-one rumours circulate in Pak

While Imran Khan proposes his 'new plans', it is important to mention that displeasure with his government has only been escalating with "minus-one" rumours coursing through its political landscape. During his speech in the National Assembly on June 30, Imran Khan dismissed the rumours saying, “They (the opposition) don’t know that even if minus one happens, the others will not spare them." He also vowed to go after “mafias and cartels” and announced that his government was now embarking upon a plan of massive institutional reforms.

Though not defined constitutionally, 'Minus one' formula in Pakistan politics means that if the establishment or army and ‘aavaam’ are unhappy with the leader, they would remove him from the top position and the next one in line will take the charge. It is being alleged that a plan is being put in place to replace Imran Khan through an in-house initiative.

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction with the Imran Khan-led government only escalated after his government struggled in handling the Coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan has been witnessing a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases as the COVID-19 count of the country stands at 2,34, 508 with a death toll to 4,839 according to John Hopkins University COVID tracker.

