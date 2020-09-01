Tinder Outage In Pakistan Breaks Internet; Citizens Ask 'Wait, We Had Tinder In Pakistan?'

Pakistan netizens on Monday were left puzzled after popular dating application Tinder stopped working in the country. Several netizens took to Twitter to discuss how Tinder was not loading on their phones. While initially, people thought it was a temporary glitch, many now believe that the app has banned in Pakistan altogether.

According to a study, Tinder was witnessing a surge in its popularity with its users centered around major cities like Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. However, many were also looking at the dating app with disdain especially since it allowed both young men and women to mingle.

While no official announcement has been made by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as of yet, it is not the first time that the authority has taken sudden action on an application without issuing an official statement to the citizens. Back in July, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked streaming app Bigo for its "vulgar content," popular game PUBG faced a similar fate, uncertainty still looming on its future. Short-video app TikTok has also been served a "warning" as per PTA. The PTA is yet to give an official statement on the fate of Tinder.

Netizens react

Wait a minute!!

We had tinder in Pakistan???????? 😳 https://t.co/AYc0nAxHXJ — Amna khan (@Amnatariqkhan1) August 30, 2020

#tinder has been banned in Pakistan only because no one swipes right on the profiles of PTA officials 🤷‍♂️ — Khurram Qureshi (@qureshik74) August 30, 2020

so tinder's blocked in Pakistan. who's gonna catfish me now? ☹️ pic.twitter.com/UayKyEXF9E — sugar kaka (@sugar_kaka) August 31, 2020

