'Einstein Khan': Pak PM Trolled For Saying 'trees Produce Oxygen At Night'

Pakistan News

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said that 'trees produce oxygen during the night' and got trolled for having 'great scientific knowledge'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Einstein Khan

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said that 'trees produce oxygen during the night' and got trolled on the internet. This was during an event related to a scholarship drive which assists students from families with low income where Pakistan PM made the comment that green cover has decreased by 70 per cent in the last ten years, therefore, the consequences of climate change had to happen. The 15-second clip went viral with netizens mocking Imran Khan for his 'great scientific knowledge'. 

Read - 5 Embarrassingly Comic Antics Of Pak PM Imran Khan And His Government

Netizens troll Imran Khan

Even in middle school books, the process of photosynthesis is fully explained. It is a natural process by which plants convert the 'light energy' into 'chemical energy'. So, the plants and trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen during the day because sunlight is required for the entire process. While Pakistan PM became the victim of trolls, yet again for confusing the science, netizens did not forget to point it out. Some of the Twitter users posted extracts from their children's books, while others also said that 'maybe Pakistan's trees work differently'. 

Read - Imran Kham Comes To Aid Ex-Prez Musharraf, Files Plea To Suspend High Treason Verdict

Read -  Appears Sharif's Health Improved By Looking At London-bound Plane: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Read - Imran Khan, Trump Discuss Afghan Peace Process, Kashmir During Telephonic Conversation

Published:
COMMENT
