'Einstein Khan': Pak PM Trolled For Saying 'trees Produce Oxygen At Night'

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said that 'trees produce oxygen during the night' and got trolled on the internet. This was during an event related to a scholarship drive which assists students from families with low income where Pakistan PM made the comment that green cover has decreased by 70 per cent in the last ten years, therefore, the consequences of climate change had to happen. The 15-second clip went viral with netizens mocking Imran Khan for his 'great scientific knowledge'.

Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan. pic.twitter.com/Kqb3ODLySY — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) November 27, 2019

Netizens troll Imran Khan

Even in middle school books, the process of photosynthesis is fully explained. It is a natural process by which plants convert the 'light energy' into 'chemical energy'. So, the plants and trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen during the day because sunlight is required for the entire process. While Pakistan PM became the victim of trolls, yet again for confusing the science, netizens did not forget to point it out. Some of the Twitter users posted extracts from their children's books, while others also said that 'maybe Pakistan's trees work differently'.

. @ImranKhanPTI



I have great respect to you being

an Oxford graduate !!

See my son's , grade 7, biology lesson !!! pic.twitter.com/Gn2qHGvcsh — JayasreeVijayan (@JayasreeVijayan) November 27, 2019

Please, don’t underestimate the power of Imran Khan who is a champion of Naya Pakistan. If he says, trees produce Oxygen in Night, it means, they produce in Naya Pakistan. — Veengas (@VeengasJ) November 27, 2019

Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI is #Oxford graduate and I attended a government school but I knew that trees produce carbon dioxide at night when I was only 8 yrs old🤓 — #Quetta (@ShahidQuetta) November 27, 2019

According to the new theory, trees release Oxygen at night and purifies the air.



Professor Imran Khan😂 — Umair Ahmed Khan (@writerumair66) November 26, 2019

Quite intelligent person in the world — Ravneet Raina (@Soanpaapdi) November 27, 2019

