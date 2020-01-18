The Debate
The Debate
Pakistan Claims 'discussed India's Hindutva Agenda' With US, Pompeo Only Mentions Iran

Pakistan News

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Saturday, tweeted discussed the current situation in Jammu-Kashmir with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Claiming to have discussed the Indian government's alleged Hindutva agenda, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Saturday, tweeted that Pakistan had discussed the current situation in Jammu-Kashmir with US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo. He added that Pakistan had stated that peace in South East Asia was impossible unless the issue was resolved according to UN resolution, yet again meddling into India's revocation of Article 370. Talking about the crisis in Iran, Qureshi said that Pakistan would maintain peace in the region.

In phone call with Mike Pompeo amid Gulf crisis, S Jaishankar highlights India's stakes

Qureshi claims to have talked about Indian govt's alleged 'Hindutva agenda'

Pompeo meets Qureshi discusses Iran, Afghanistan and bilateral issues

Secretary Pompeo differs

In contrast, Pompeo claims to have talked about Iranian aggression, Afghan peace process, trade ties and regional stability with Qureshi. There is no mention of Kashmir, Hindutva, PM Modi or United Nations. Qureshi who is on a two-day visit to Washington DC met Pompeo and US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien on Friday. On Thursday, he met lawmakers at the US Capitol where he demanded that President Donald Trump should mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue.

EU invites Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Brussels amid tensions with US

India-US ties

While Qureshi continues to fearmonger over India's Hindutva agenda, Donald Trump himself has on several occasions sought out Hindus. Notable among those were the 'Hindus for Trump' group which had supported his 2016 presidential campaign after he proclaimed 'We love Hindus' at a rally. Moreover, Trump has agreed that Kashmir is a bilateral issue when he met PM Modi at G8 Summit in Biarritz, France. PM Modi and Trump also displayed their bonhomie at the mega rally in Texas - 'Howdy, Modi!' where backed Trump, recalling the slogan 'Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar!'.

SAS hero famous for rescuing 19 hostages in 1980 Iranian Embassy siege, dies aged 71

Published:
COMMENT
