EU Invites Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif To Brussels Amid Tensions With US

Iran's foreign minister has been invited to Brussels, the European Union said on Sunday, urging a "de-escalation of tensions" in the Gulf after US airstrikes that killed a top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made the offer to Mohammad Javad Zarif during a telephone call this weekend, a press release said.

"Borrell invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to Brussels to continue their engagement on these matters," it said. The killing of IRGC commander General Soleimani on the directives of Donald Trump marks a new low in the already resentful, US-Iran relations. The recent developments in the Iran-US tensions play a critical point in the geopolitics of the Missle East and the world at large.

US-Iran tensions

Tensions between the US and Iran flared after the killing of IRGC commander General Soleimani on the directives of Donald Trump. As the White House and the Pentagon confirmed the death of Iran's powerful military head, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh vengeance."

The airstrike also killed Iraqi Shia militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The attack came in retaliation to the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad this week. In the aftermath of the attack, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani, and, threatened the US saying "a harsh retaliation is waiting." In a similar tone, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that Iran will take "revenge" against the US.

Soon after, the impact was seen on the oil prices that jumped over 4% on Friday after the senior Iranian and Iraqi military officials were killed. The US urged its citizens to 'immediately' leave Iraq citing "heightened tensions in Iraq and the region." Further, Israel put its military on high-alert. The attack drew condemnation from Syria as it called the act a "treacherous, criminal American aggression". While pro-Hezbollah newspaper in Lebanon said called it a "war."

(With AP inputs)

