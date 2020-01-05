In Phone Call With Mike Pompeo Amid Gulf Crisis, S Jaishankar Highlights India's Stakes

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the crisis in West Asia on Sunday in wake of the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. While Jaishankar highlighted India’s stakes and concerns in the ongoing crisis, Pompeo briefed him on the repeated threats posed by Iran. He maintained that the Trump administration would go all out to protect the lives of Americans and the allies of the US.

Had a telephonic discussion with Secretary of State @SecPompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region. Highlighted India's stakes and concerns. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

.@DrSJaishankar and I spoke just now regarding Iran’s continued threats and provocations. The Trump Administration won’t hesitate to act to keep American lives, and those of our friends and allies, safe. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 5, 2020

Jaishankar speaks with Iranian counterpart

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister spoke to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in the wake of the killing of Iran’s top military commander General Qassem Soleimani. Contending that the situation had taken a “serious turn”, Jaishankar conveyed India’s deep concern about the tension in West Asia. He stated that both of them agreed to remain in touch.

Just concluded a conversation with FM @JZarif of Iran. Noted that developments have taken a very serious turn. India remains deeply concerned about the levels of tension. We agreed to remain in touch. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

US air raid kills General Soleimani

While Iran and the US have been at loggerheads for quite sometime, their relationship took a worse turn after a US air raid killed General Soleimani, considered by many as the second most powerful figure in Iran. General Soleimani had acquired a larger than life image due to his role in spreading Iranian influence in West Asia. The Pentagon confirmed that the January 3 attack at the Baghdad International Airport was carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump. The US accused General Soleimani and the Quds Force of killing hundreds of Americans.

