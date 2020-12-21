Pakistan Cops Fire Tear Gas At Teachers Marching On PM Imran Khan's House; Arrests Made

Pakistan police on Saturday resorted to a baton-charge and fired tear gas on hundreds of teachers when they were marching on the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Banigala, Islamabad. According to the Dawn, they were protesting against the new regularisation policy of their department. Police officers informed that a small unit succeeded in pushing back the protesters and getting the road leading to the Pak premier's residence cleared.

Teachers protest against 'unjust' policy

The area was later 'sealed' and given under the protection of a well-equipped police contingent that included personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department and Anti-Riot Unit, while dozens of protesting teachers were detained in different police stations. Four teachers had been arrested by the police for 'interfering' in the discharge of duties by government officials and for violating coronavirus safety protocols, reported The News International.

Up to 700 teachers from Punjab reached Islamabad and decided to march on Khan's house to hold a protest against the new regularisation policy of their department, which regularises the jobs of only those teachers who pass the examination of Public Service Commission and clear the interviews. The protesters viewed this policy as 'unjust' as they have been working in their department on contract for several years.

Meanwhile, the teachers ended their protest on Sunday after the city administration led by Commissioner retired Captain Mohammad Mehmood held a meeting with them. On Saturday, the protesters did not end the sit-in and refused to negotiate with Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat.

According to the Dawn, the protesters were then invited to the Rawalpindi Commissioner's office for talks. A spokesperson for the Commissioner said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi retired Capt Anwarul Haq and Mr Shafqaat were also present. He said all demands of the protesting teachers were discussed and various solutions were deliberated, he said, adding the dialogue was a success because they assured officials that they will end the protest.

Secondary School Teachers Association Core Committee Chairman Qasim Bukhari said Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations have assured them that they will play their role in solving the issue. He said if the demands of teachers are not met, they would begin the sit-in again.

Opposition parties have strongly condemned the police action against the protesting teachers and their arrest. Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) secretary-general Syed Nayyar Bukhari called for the immediate release of the detained teachers. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Maryam Aurangzeb cornered PM Imran Khan, stating that he should be "ashamed" of the incident.

(With agency inputs)