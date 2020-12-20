Amit Shah Says 'CAA Rules To Be Framed After COVID Vaccination'; Opines On Centre V Mamata

After completing his 2-day in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again commented on CAA on Sunday, while addressing a press conference in Birbhum. On being asked when CAA, and consecutively NRC, will be enacted in India, Shah said that the rules of CAA are yet to be framed and the law will be acted upon after inoculation is done. Shah completed his 2-day Bengal tour, which saw the entry of Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP and 16 other grassroots leaders to the saffron party's folds.

Shah: 'CAA will be acted upon after vaccination'

"Rules of CAA are yet to be framed. Due to Coronavirus, such a massive drive cannot be undertaken and hence after inoculation, we will think about it," said Shah. When asked about his 'understand the chronology' remark, Shah said, "Let the first part of the chronology be fulfilled".

What is the CAA?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Shah: 'Show us rule book'

Lashing out at the Trinamool government over the issue of three IPS officers' transfer, he added, "Centre wrote a letter as per the constitution on IPS officers deputation. They should show us the rule book and then talk to the Centre".

On Friday, the Trinamool government has moved the Supreme Court over the MHA's transfer of the three IPS officers over attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy. The MHA had summoned the three officers - Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal); Bhola Nath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour) and Praveen Kumar Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) over lapses in security arrangement to BJP chief J P Nadda during his visit to Bengal. The home ministry has already issued transfer letters to the three officers, asking them to join their Central postings at the earliest. On December 10, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area - police have arrested 10 in connection with the incident.

