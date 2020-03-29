Pakistan's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 1,500 & Death Toll To 12; Suspected Cases Very High

The Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have reached up to 1,500 on Saturday, revealed reports, while the death toll of the country due to the virus stands at 12. According to reports, Pakistan has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in South Asia till now.

Further, the highest number of cases in the country have been reported in Punjab, while over 460 people have been tested positive in Sindh. The first case was reported on February 26 in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the country reportedly has 12,000 suspected cases of the virus, as per its own government.

China sends medical supplies to Pak

On Friday, China sent a truck-load of medical supplies to Pakistan through the Khunjerab Pass in order to curb the deadly virus. As per reports, China's Xinjiang province which borders Pakistan occupied Kashmir dispatched the truck containing five ventilators, 2,000 safety apparels, 20,000 medical masks, and 24,000 nucleic acid testing kits from Khunjerab Pass to the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.

The Coronavirus crisis

Presently, there are around 662,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 30,851 people. Meanwhile, around 141,953 people have reportedly recovered. Currently, the hardest-hit region is the United States of America, followed by China, and then Italy, Iran and South Korea.

(With Agency Inputs)