Pakistan Court Summons PTI Chairman Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case On April 11

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) in Islamabad has summoned Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. On Monday, the Pakistan court asked Khan to appear before the court on April 11, The News International. The cricketer-turned-politician has been embroiled in a plethora of legal cases. However, it is the Toshakahana case that has attracted significant attention. In recent months, Khan’s attempt to evade arrest has led to violent clashes between the Pakistani police and the PTI party workers. The violent clashes have also led to unrest and political instability throughout the country.

According to The News International, the summon was issued by the court as it responded to a plea seeking an immediate hearing on the case. As per the report by the Pakistani news outlet, the former Pakistan Prime Minister has been asked to appear before the court for an in-person hearing on April 11 at 8:30 am. The summoning by the Islamabad court also stated that “in case of non-appearance, the law will take its course”. In the past, the Islamabad court has issued multiple non-bailable arrest warrants against Khan in the Toshakhana case. The arrest warrants were issued against the former Prime Minister over his persistent absence from the court. Apart from the Toshakhana case, Khan has been involved in multiple cases. These legal cases include a prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case and an attempt to murder case.

What is the Toshakahana case?

The infamous Toshakhana case was filed against the former Prime Minister in April 2022. In the much-talked-about case, Khan was accused of not sharing the details of Toshakhana gifts in his annual assets record submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP then went on to disqualify the PTI chief from holding public offices for a short-term period. The commission also accused Khan of dishonest behaviour, fabricated information and inaccurate declaration.

“As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of Rs107.943 million,” the ECP asserted in a written judgement. “Imran Khan is being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat. He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration,” the commission further added in the statement as per the report by The News International.