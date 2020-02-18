Pakistan Deploys Two Officials In Coronavirus-hit Wuhan To Assist Students

Pakistan deployed two officials from its embassy in Beijing to the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to meet and provide assistance to the students, said the Foreign Office on February 18. China accepted Pakistan’s request to deploy two-member special task force in Wuhan in close coordination with Chinese authorities, confirmed Aisha Farooqui, Foreign Office spokesperson.

The officers are supposed to stay in Wuhan till the city is under lockdown and will return to Beijing once the situation gets stabilised, tweeted the Foreign Office.

On #Pakistan’s request, #China allowed a 2 member special Task Force from 🇵🇰 Embassy Beijing to go to Wuhan city to meet our students & coordinate all assistance to them.



The Task Force is permanently deployed in Wuhan to maintain close liaison with Chinese authorities. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g44PcWsRly — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 18, 2020

Students to stay in Wuhan

On February 12, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued instructions to the Foreign Office and Overseas Ministry to help the students stuck in Wuhan. Khan took the decision after he faced huge backlash for maintaining a stoic silence over the issue even as the death toll continued to increase. Pakistan’s earlier decision to ignore the situation in China was considered as a show of “solidarity” with Beijing.

Pakistan stands with the people & govt of China in their difficult & trying time and it will always stand by them. We will be extending every material & moral support to China just as China has always stood by us during all our times of trial and tribulation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 12, 2020

Even after taking cognisance of the plight of students stranded in Wuhan, Pakistan has decided against their evacuation. State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said that it was in the interest of their "loved ones" in China to stay there and it was in the largest interest of the region that they don't evacuate them in that situation, a Pakistani daily had quoted.

