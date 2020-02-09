Pakistan's Punjab Govt Moves Lahore HC Against Bail Granted To Imran Khan's Nephew

Pakistan's Punjab government moved the Lahore High Court against pre-arrest bail granted to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Advocate Hassaan Niazi, and seven other lawyers by a trial court in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

The Pakistani Government had filed an appeal through the prosecutor general of Punjab on Saturday. "The learned trial court has granted bail to the accused persons in a hasty manner without applying its judicial mind," said the government's appeal. Over 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing 'tussle' with the doctors of the PIC, had forced their way into the hospital on December 11.

The lawyers are also allegedly responsible for vandalising the hospital property and causing harm and damage to a lot of vehicles. ANI sources also stated that the lawyers were also responsible for setting ablaze a police van during their assault. Post the incident, nearly 52 lawyers were arrested by the authorities after the attack and presented before the court.

Over 250 lawyers accused of violence

The appeal filed by the Pakistani government argued that the accused were involved in attacking the institute, torched a police van and also attacked policemen. According to the appeal, a few hospital patients also lost their lives during the incident because of the removal of their oxygen masks by the accused persons.

The accused were involved in causing grievous damage to the hospital's property as well as expensive medical equipment, the appeal added. Meanwhile, the appeal further stated that the trial court, while granting bail to the accused, was bound to see tentative assessment, but it also considered the facts and evidence, which prejudiced the case of the prosecution.

The Punjab government has now asked the Lahore High Court to set aside the bail granting an order of the trial court for being against the law and facts of the case. The Police authorities had lodged two First Information Reports against more than 250 lawyers. The authorities also tried to arrest Niazi several times after a viral video showed him actively participating in the attack. Earlier last month, a committee comprising senior lawyers and doctors had reached reconciliation to end hostilities.

(With inputs from ANI)