Pakistan EC To Frame Charges Against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry In Contempt Case

The Election Commission of Pakistan will be slamming charges on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and other members of the political party over a contempt case. According to Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn, the commission has set September 26 as the date of the case.

The charges faced by the former prime minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry are for the alleged contempt of the electoral watchdog and the chief election commissioner. Furthermore, charges of contempt will also be framed against erstwhile finance minister Asad Umar.

The trio has been asked to appear in court in person after the case experienced a string of delays over the past months. September 26 is a crucial date for PTI, as the election commission will also restart hearings in a case about the confiscation of the party's "prohibited funding," ANI reported.

Pak court reject Imran Khan's bail plea

The charges against Khan come two days after a special court dismissed the bail pleas of the PTI chairman and the party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case. The applications were heard by special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Khan's counsel insisted during the hearing that no other party leader has endured political victimisation to the extent that the PTI chairman has. After hearing arguments, the judge announced his verdict and rejected the post-arrest bail pleas. Reacting to the dismissal, PTI's legal affairs spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjhutha wrote "Unfortunate justice system" on his X handle.

Earlier in the day, the court granted approval to PTI leader Asad Umar’s bail in the cipher case after a prosecutor informed the judge that his arrest was not necessary at this stage. As a result, Judge Zulqarnain approved his bail against the surety bond of PKR 50,000. "If Asad Umar's arrest is required, the FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] will proceed according to law," the judge said, directing the officials to inform Umar prior to arresting him in the case.