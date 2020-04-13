Pakistan Extends Border Lockdown At Kartarpur Corridor, Wagah Amid COVID-19 Threat

Pakistan on Monday extended the duration of the closure of the Wagah border and the Kartarpur Corridor along the International Border with India for two weeks amid the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The Kartarpur Corridor will be sealed till April 24 while the Wagah crossing will be closed from April 16 to April 29.

Pakistan had already shut borders with India last month when COVID-19 cases began to rise substantially in both countries. Pakistan's western border with Iran and Afghanistan had already been closed. India too had closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of international passenger flights earlier in March as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus crises

Pakistan has so far reported at least 5,478 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 95 patients have died while 1,095 have recovered. A nationwide lockdown was announced for 15 days with effect from March 22 and was later extended to April 14.

Meanwhile, India entered its twentieth day of the three-week shutdown which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19. So far, the country has reported 9352 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 980 patients have recovered from the disease while 324 people have died. The lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended in several state till the end of April given the rise in infections.

