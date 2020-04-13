Two Pilots Of Pakistan Army Dead In Plane Crash Near Gujarat; Fifth Such Incident In 2020

Two Pilots of Pakistan Army were killed when a trainer Aircraft crashed near Gujrat. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in its official version also confirmed the death of two pilots. This incident is the fifth of its type this year in Pakistan. In the five incidents reported, five pilots of Pakistan Airforce have lost their lives.

“The incident happened when Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed near the Pakistan city of Gujrat resulting in the death of two pilots of Pakistan Army. The aircraft which met the unfortunate crash was on a routine training flight,” the officials said.

Both the pilots named Major Umer, a resident of Gujrat and Lieutenant Faizan, resident of Kalkahar, were killed in the incident, officials confirmed.

Earlier, on March 11, days ahead of March 23 Parade, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 jet crashed near Shakarparian area of Islamabad resulting in the death of Wing Commander Nauman Akram. On February 12, a Pakistan Airforce trainer aircraft crashed while it was on a routine training mission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan.

Earlier On Feb 7, a Pakistan Airforce Mirage aircraft on a routine operational training mission crashed near the main Lahore-Multan Motorway. However, the pilots in both incidents of the plane crash in February ejected safely.

In January, a Pakistan Airforce aircraft crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali area. In this plane crash, both pilots identified as Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman who were on-board PAF FT-7 aircraft lost their lives in the crash.

