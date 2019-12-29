Pakistan: Gas Cylinder Explosion In Islamabad Left 13 Injured

A gas cylinder explosion that occurred at a local restaurant in Islamabad has reportedly left 13 people injured on December 28. According to a local media outlet, the incident took place when the gas leakage at a food joint in the Jinnah Supermarket area caused an explosion and damaged two other restaurants as well. As the gas cylinders were placed at the backyard of the restaurant in a dangerous manner, it led to the explosion, the local news outlet reported.

#UPDATE: 13 injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a cafe in Islamabad yesterday. #Pakistan https://t.co/BgzeTa3CEX — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

According to reports, the 13 injured people were immediately rushed to the burns ward of Pakistan Institue of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for treatment and the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Correction : as per some sources of Pak, This is actually in Islamabad due to Blast in cylinder https://t.co/3lWFqhI9SU — The Ruthless (@Ruthlessindia) December 28, 2019

READ: Imran Khan: Powerful Indian Lobby In America Strengthening Narrative Against Pakistan

Afghanistan re-opens consulate in Pak

Afghanistan has reopened its consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan. According to sources, the Afghan consulate resumed its visa operations on Friday, December 27. The consulate was shut down back in early October following a dispute, wherein the Pakistani police removed the Afghan national flag from a market. Kabul has long stated that the market in question is the property of Afghanistan. The first secretary at the Afghan consulate announced the re-opening of the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar Faridoon Haiderkhel.

READ: Lahore HC Returns Musharraf's Application Against His Conviction

The dispute began after Pakistan's supreme court passed a verdict stating that a Pakistani National, Shaukat Kashmiri, was, in fact, the owner of the disputed Afghan Market. As per local media reports, the court instructed authorities to vacate the building and hand it over to the owner. After this Afghanistan's flag was removed and Pakistani flag was reportedly unfurled at the market which led to heightened tensions between the neighbouring countries. While Afghanistan has reopened its consulate, Pakistan is yet to open the consular section of its embassy in Kabul after it was shut on November 3 following alleged reports of harassment of its diplomat in the Afghan capital. Pakistan sources have claimed that the consular section is due to re-open on January 5.

READ: Pak Mistreatment Exposed: Danish Kaneria Thanks Shoaib Akhtar For Support

READ: Inzamam-ul-Haq Breaks Silence On Danish Kaneria & Shoaib Akhtar's Discrimination Claims