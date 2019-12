After former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed about Danish Kaneria's mistreatment in the Pakistan cricket team's dressing room, Kaneria confirmed the allegations and said he was being treated unfairly by many Pakistan players for his faith. He also thanked those who supported him through the difficult period in his career and specifically mentioned Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf for being considerate.