Netizens Roast Pak PM Imran Khan For Miserable Maths Blunder While Trying To Provoke India

Radio Pakistan made a major faux-pas while trying to repay India in its own coin after the IMD included cities illegally occupied by Pakistan in PoK

Radio Pakistan made a major faux-pas while trying to repay India in its own coin after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) included cities illegally occupied by Pakistan in PoK in its weather reports. While reporting the weather of Ladakh, the temperature which should have been reported as minimum was reported as maximum and vice-versa.

ANI's Editor Smita Prakash managed to salvage a screenshot before Pakistan Radio hurriedly deleted it:

Netizens were quick to join in and ridicule Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the utter failure.

Here are some of the tweets roasting Radio Pakistan: 

This move by Pakistan comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) started referring to its meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as “Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.” IMD started giving weather forecasts of areas that are a part of PoK as the territories rightfully belong to the Union of India and have been in illegal possession of Pakistan.

