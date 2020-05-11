Netizens Roast Pak PM Imran Khan For Miserable Maths Blunder While Trying To Provoke India

Radio Pakistan made a major faux-pas while trying to repay India in its own coin after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) included cities illegally occupied by Pakistan in PoK in its weather reports. While reporting the weather of Ladakh, the temperature which should have been reported as minimum was reported as maximum and vice-versa.

READ | IMD's Weather Forecast Now Lists PoK & Gilgit-Baltistan, After India Tells Pak To Vacate

ANI's Editor Smita Prakash managed to salvage a screenshot before Pakistan Radio hurriedly deleted it:

Netizens were quick to join in and ridicule Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the utter failure.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Warns Pakistan Against Attempts To Spread 'narco Terrorism'

Here are some of the tweets roasting Radio Pakistan:

Apart from India, Israel & US, basic Mathematics is also the biggest enemy of Pakistan.



Govt must ban Maths in Pakistan for causing unnecessary embarrassment.



Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/bAEdVUvXuK — 🇵🇰Zaidu🇵🇰 (@TheZaiduLeaks) May 10, 2020

Ban mat karo, agla Einstein pakistan se hi hoga inshallah — professor buddy🌈 (@ColFool_) May 10, 2020

READ | Pakistan Eases Nationwide Lockdown Even As Coronavirus Cases Rise

READ | Fact Check: Did Facebook Remove The 'blue Tick' From Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Page?

This move by Pakistan comes after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) started referring to its meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as “Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.” IMD started giving weather forecasts of areas that are a part of PoK as the territories rightfully belong to the Union of India and have been in illegal possession of Pakistan.

#Pakistan rejects Indian move for “inclusion” of Azad Jammu and Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan in Indian TV weather bulletin. This is another mischievous Indian action in support of a spurious claim and further evidence of India’s irresponsible behaviour.

🔗https://t.co/0AeTzHT3zf pic.twitter.com/Ai6HlTWp82 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 8, 2020

READ | IMD Chief Confirms 'illegally Occupied' PoK Cities Included In New Weather Forecast Format