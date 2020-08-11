Last Updated:

Pakistan Judges Thrown Horse-chariot Farewell Party With petal shower; Netizens Have Query

In yet another bizarre incident in Pakistan, district and sessions judges who were transferred were given a farewell in a grand ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan

In yet another bizarre incident in Pakistan, district and sessions judges who were transferred were given a farewell in a grand ceremony despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with no social distancing or masks. A video surfaced on Twitter wherein judges and two others were seen on a horse-drawn chariot while a band played 'jeevey jeevey Pakistan' amid a shower of flowers by the people around.

The video is reportedly from last week. Further, the two men are seen accepting a bouquet of red roses while grand festivity is observed around them. In the video, a band is heard, while people are seen with no masks even as COVID tally in Imran Khan's Pakistan is at 284,660.

Netizens have a laughter riot

Imran Khan's Fumble

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday struggled to inaugurate the plantation drive in Islamabad after he was visibly seen fumbling to pull the strings to draw the curtains of his commemorative plaque. Pakistan on Sunday launched in what it claims is its largest tree plantation drive to commemorate August 9 as 'Tiger Force Day'. While inaugurating the plantation drive, Imran Khan was seen groping about trying to hold onto the curtain strings, shortly after which he physically drew the curtains in frustration. He later rushed through other protocols of the inauguration ahead of his speech at the event. 

