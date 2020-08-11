Pakistan Judges Thrown Horse-chariot Farewell Party With petal shower; Netizens Have Query

In yet another bizarre incident in Pakistan, district and sessions judges who were transferred were given a farewell in a grand ceremony despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with no social distancing or masks. A video surfaced on Twitter wherein judges and two others were seen on a horse-drawn chariot while a band played 'jeevey jeevey Pakistan' amid a shower of flowers by the people around.

The video is reportedly from last week. Further, the two men are seen accepting a bouquet of red roses while grand festivity is observed around them. In the video, a band is heard, while people are seen with no masks even as COVID tally in Imran Khan's Pakistan is at 284,660.

Transfer of District and Sessions judge calls for celebration and how. Judge sahib arrives in a buggy with the band playing "jeevay, jeevay Pakistan" and then it transitions to "Baharon phool barsao mera mehboob aya hai.." pic.twitter.com/kOblVLKWTX — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 10, 2020

Netizens have a laughter riot

Judge is getting treatment like a Jamai

Really funny. pic.twitter.com/fFwIMVFnSu — Vikram Gupta (@VikramG04954664) August 10, 2020

Ye background me, BAHARO FOOL BARASAO MERA MEHBUB AYA HAI, to ese chalaya h jese kisi ki shadi me aye ho. — Sushi (@la_womaniya) August 10, 2020

I love Pakistan..never fails to entertain..agar hasne se khoon badta hai to mere andar kaafi khoon Pakistan ki wagah se hai😂🤣 — Abhishek (@mehraa_abhishek) August 10, 2020

Imran Khan's Fumble

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday struggled to inaugurate the plantation drive in Islamabad after he was visibly seen fumbling to pull the strings to draw the curtains of his commemorative plaque. Pakistan on Sunday launched in what it claims is its largest tree plantation drive to commemorate August 9 as 'Tiger Force Day'. While inaugurating the plantation drive, Imran Khan was seen groping about trying to hold onto the curtain strings, shortly after which he physically drew the curtains in frustration. He later rushed through other protocols of the inauguration ahead of his speech at the event.

Khan Saab operates on his own separate frequency. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xFhkOG66L9 — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) August 9, 2020

READ | Imran Khan fumbles launch ceremony; Pakistan netizens compare his 'speed' to Steve Jobs