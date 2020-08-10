Imran Khan Fumbles Launch Ceremony; Pakistan Netizens Compare His 'speed' To Steve Jobs

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday struggled to inaugurate the plantation drive in Islamabad after he was visibly seen fumbling to pull the strings to draw the curtains of his commemorative plaque. Pakistan on Sunday launched in what it claims is its largest tree plantation drive to commemorate August 9 as 'Tiger Force Day'. While inaugurating the plantation drive, Imran Khan was seen groping about trying to hold onto the curtain strings, shortly after which he physically drew the curtains in frustration. He later rushed through other protocols of the inauguration ahead of his speech at the event.

Khan Saab operates on his own separate frequency. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xFhkOG66L9 — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) August 9, 2020

Netizens react

After visuals of his failure to draw the curtains at the event emerged, Pakistani netizens lauded Imran Khan for 'working like Steve Jobs' and getting the job done without any 'pomp and show.' Others lauded him for the 'speed' at which he was doing work for the country.

He likes to simplify things, no time for stupidity!!! These things should be done away with completely... Khan Saab is like Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg... You will see it in his attire and habbits that he likes things straightforward. — Omer Sabir (@Omzey) August 9, 2020

Khan knows that it has nothing to do with removing curtains, putting up plaques, cutting lace, so he doesn't care about these things. He knows that his performance is the key to success😊 — Kaşaf Noor (@Kash_67) August 9, 2020

Did anybody noticed,Khan rolled his sleeves after so long🔥🔥🔥........and this would be the fastest inauguration in the world no time for formalities 😂😂 — Sanwal Farooq (@Sanwalisalonii) August 10, 2020

Imran Khan fumbles with thread. He didn't see it. Didn't grasp it twice. And in utter frustration, pulls the veils off the plaque manually. — Q (@Aeibic) August 9, 2020

