Imran Khan Fumbles Launch Ceremony; Pakistan Netizens Compare His 'speed' To Steve Jobs

Pakistan PM Imran Khan struggled to inaugurate the plantation drive in Islamabad after he was visibly seen fumbling to pull the strings to draw the curtains

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday struggled to inaugurate the plantation drive in Islamabad after he was visibly seen fumbling to pull the strings to draw the curtains of his commemorative plaque. Pakistan on Sunday launched in what it claims is its largest tree plantation drive to commemorate August 9 as 'Tiger Force Day'. While inaugurating the plantation drive, Imran Khan was seen groping about trying to hold onto the curtain strings, shortly after which he physically drew the curtains in frustration. He later rushed through other protocols of the inauguration ahead of his speech at the event. 

Netizens react

After visuals of his failure to draw the curtains at the event emerged, Pakistani netizens lauded Imran Khan for 'working like Steve Jobs' and getting the job done without any 'pomp and show.' Others lauded him for the 'speed' at which he was doing work for the country.

