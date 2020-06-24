Pakistan Left Embarrassed As UNSC Turns Down Proposal To Designate Indian Citizen

Pakistan had to face yet another embarrassment when the United Nation Security Council refused to designate an Indian Citizen as Global Terrorist after Pakistan moved the proposal.

Pakistan has once again moved to United Nation Security Council to designate three more Indians citizens as Global Terrorists after Pakistan fabricated a fake claim that these Indian citizens were involved in supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

“We are disappointed that Pakistan’s proposal to designate Venu Madhav Dongara as a terrorist has been objected to,” a spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He said that Pakistan hopes that the listing request of other three Indians will be given due consideration by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee in an objective and transparent manner. Pakistan has made a fabricated claim stating that India is trying to take advantage of the prolonged conflict in the neighbourhood. “India has fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan’s move comes at a time when the sword of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklisting Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism hangs on its head. Several of Pakistani citizens including Hafeez Mohd Syed and Maulana Masood Azhar have already been designated as Global Terrorist. Sources say that Pakistan will have to again face embarrassment as UNSC will once again reject Pakistan’s claim.

“Pakistan is frustrated and in order to hide its failures to follow the guidelines given by FATF, it has fabricated this story and we know that the United Nations will reject this claim and terror state called Pakistan once again will have to face embarrassment as this is a fabricated case which they have built and there is no truth in this case,” a source privy to the developments told Republic World.

Pakistan has moved a proposal to designate four Indian Nationals identified as Venu Madhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistri, Gobinda Patnaik, and Anagara Appaji. However incase of Venu Madhav Dongara, the United Nations has turned down the request.

Pakistan in its fabricated case claimed that these individuals were financing, sponsoring, and organising terrorism inside Pakistan by providing financial technical and material support to terror groups including TTP, Jamat Ul Ahrar and others.

