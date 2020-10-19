Pakistan Lifts Ban On TikTok After "assurance" From Management

Days after TikTok was banned in Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) on Monday announced that the Chinese short-video platform would be back in the country, after considerable "assurance" from the app's management.

"As a result of continuous engagement with the platform's senior management before and after imposition of the ban, TikTok has assured moderating content in accordance with societal norms and the laws of Pakistan and ensured that the users who are continuously involved in up[loading unlawful content are blocked from the platform," read an official statement of the PTA.

The PTA however has added that the ban was being lifted based on "certain conditions." The Chinese app has been asked to monitor the app in accordance with local laws.

"The restoration of TikTok services is strictly subject to the condition that the platform will not be used for the spread of vulgarity/ indecent content and that the societal values will not be abused. PTA will be constrained to permanently block the application in case the said condition is not fulfilled," the statement added.

Read: China Accuses Trump Administration Of 'abusing' Power By Trying To Ban TikTok

Read: TikTok Rolls Out In-app Guide Ahead Of US Polls To Provide 'authoritative Information'

TikTok banned in Pakistan

TikTok was banned in Pakistan after the telecom regulator complained of receiving multiple reports from different segments of the society against 'immoral and indecent content' on the video-sharing application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content,” read the statement issued by PTA. “The application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country," it had stated.

The PTA however, had said that it was open for engagement and would be willing to review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content. The ban on TikTok by China's all-weather friend Pakistan had come as a bolt out of the blue for many.

Read: 'Imran Isn't Getting Alms, Giving Nudge To China': Netizens Roast Pakistan Over TikTok Ban

Read: Shocker For China? Pakistan Blocks TikTok For Failing To Moderate 'unlawful Content'