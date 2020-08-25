Pakistan Minister Condemned For open Murder Threat Against Opposition; Imran Khan Silent

Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (N) have looted the country with "both hands mercilessly" and hence "are deemed worthy of being murdered." “These robbers, corrupt, characterless dacoits have done nothing other than plundering the resources of this country for 35 years and had destroyed the motherland in name of democracy,” the minister said.

'They are worthy of being murdered'

Addressing the media after visiting the Labour Complex in Taxila, the Federal Minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should tighten its noose around the corrupt and looters. “These corrupt politicians have also sucked the blood of poor and mugged the nation, and they are worthy of being murdered,” he said.

According to Pakistani newspaper 'The Nation', Sarwan said that the county is passing through a critical phase but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his aides would steer it out of crises. He said the whole PTI is united under the wise leadership of PM.

Fascists. Pakistan's aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar declares that corrupt opposition leaders are liable to be killed. pic.twitter.com/KURr3rJXcE — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) August 24, 2020

'No more an era of killing opponents'

Pakistan's 'Science and Technology' Minister Fawad Chaudhry criticized Ghulam Sarwar Khan's comments and called it a "Very inappropriate statement." "Politics is a war of ideas and it was no more [an] era of killing opponents,” he added.

Very inappropriate statement, the Minister failed to ascertain gravity of such statements ..... politics is war of ideas its no more era of killing opponents ... you may have extreme disagreements but such statement is in a bad taste n cannot be approved https://t.co/9vyxRu1bzy — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 24, 2020

“You may have extreme disagreements but such statement is in a bad taste and cannot be approved,” the minister said. PM Imran Khan has not yet commented on the statement by the minister.

