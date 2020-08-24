Jos Buttler's Spectacular Diving Catch To His Left Demoralises Pakistan; Watch Video

The third Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series went underway on August 21 at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Prior to the match, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. The home side plundered runs on the opening two days of the Test and later took field to skittle the Pakistani batting order to gain a substantial first-innings lead.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Third Test, Day 3 highlights

England vs Pakistan 2020: Jos Buttler’s brilliance behind and in front of stumps

On the opening day of the series-deciding third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test, wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler arrived to the crease and joined forces with Zak Crawley at 127-4. The duo batted and gathered runs on their way to stretching England’s score till 486 without further damage. Zak Crawley top-scored in the innings with a bold and defiant 267. Jos Buttler himself registered a rebellious ton before capitulating at 152. The duo’s batting efforts enabled England to reach 583-8d.

If Jos Buttler’s batting heroics were not enough, he later took field and snared a flying catch behind the stumps. Pakistan, in their first innings, were 247-7 at one stage. However, pacer Stuart Broad banged it in short to tail-ender Shaheen Afridi, who in turn tried to play down fine from his rib-cage. While Afridi managed to get a tickle, Jos Buttler behind the stumps launched himself to the right and grabbed the ball with his outstretched right glove, thus further denting Pakistan’s chances of avoiding a follow-on.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Jos Buttler snares a blinder behind the stumps, watch video

On the back of some red-ball brilliance from James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the visitors eventually folded out for 273 to hand England a lead of 310 runs. At the time of publishing, Pakistan reached 41-0 in their second innings, still an innings and 269 runs behind the Joe Root-led side.

England vs Pakistan 2020: ENG vs PAK live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the ENG vs PAK live in India by logging onto FanCode. The ENG vs PAK live streaming in India telecast would additionally be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Network, the ENG vs PAK live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The Day 4 of the third England vs Pakistan 2020 Test commenced earlier today at 3:30 PM IST.

Image credits: England Cricket Twitter