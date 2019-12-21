Pakistan In Denial, Objects To Its Reference On Terrorism In Indo-US Joint Statement

The Indo-US joint statement against Pakistan on Thursday, December 19, has stung Pakistan as the terror-sponsoring nation on Friday has expressed strong exception on Indo-US joint statement which urged Pakistan to take "immediate and irreversible" action against all terrorist networks and ensure that no such activity is conducted on any territory.

“We take strong exception to the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the Joint Statement issued in Washington after the conclusion of US-India 2+2 dialogue,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Pakistan in its statement.

The statement added that the anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian ministers of defence and external affairs during the joint press availability are equally reprehensible. “We also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement,” the statement read.

— Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) December 20, 2019

Pakistan in denial

Pakistan, still in denial tried to blame India and again repeated its rhetoric on the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and called the abrogation a threat to peace and security in South Asia. From its statement, Pakistan believes that the international community recognizes Pakistan's efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism, which is a clear contrast to how the international community perceives Pakistan.

The second Indo-US 2+2 Dialogue took place in Washington DC on Wednesday and it was attended by the high-level dignitaries from both the countries which included Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from India with their counterparts from the US, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper. As per the joint press conference issued by the two countries, cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan also featured during the talks.

India and the US jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for collective action against all terrorist networks including Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Haqqani Network, Hizbul Mujahideen, TTP, and D-Company.

The joint statement of India-US read, "The Ministers called on Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.”

