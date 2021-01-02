Pakistan Opposition 'determined To Get Rid Of Imran Khan Govt', Rules Out Internal Rift

On Friday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the opposition's movement would no longer be directed only at the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government but also at "his backers". The rifts within the PDM are 'a campaign run by the media' and PDM is more determined to rid the country of Imran Khan and his illegitimate government, the opposition alliance chief said.

After a meeting of the PDM leaders in Raiwind, Rehman said it was decided after detailed discussions that the opposition will participate in the upcoming by-elections but there had been no decision on contesting in the Senate elections. "In principle, we are not opposed to the elections of any institution but there is some time until [Senate polls]," he said, adding that the final decision will be taken in future PDM meetings while keeping in view the prevailing conditions, as quoted by Dawn.

"PDM has come out stronger than before and is more determined than before to rid the nation of this illegitimate government," said the PDM chief and added that all PDM constituent parties had reported to the meeting today that the resignations of "all" opposition lawmakers had reached their party leaderships, in accordance with the Dec 31 date given for this purpose by the alliance, as reported by Dawn.

Reiterating that the government had one month to resign Rehman said one of the targets has been achieved today. The PDM leadership will announce the long march to Islamabad and decide the date, if the government refused to step down by January 31, Rehman said.

"We agree that the establishment has held the entire system hostage by turning Pakistan into a deep state. Imran Khan is a pawn and the people who did rigging and imposed him upon the nation, we want to make it clear to them that we blame the establishment and army leadership for this. The direction of our criticism will now be manifestly aimed at them (establishment). Now it is for them to decide whether they will further sink their claws on Pakistan's politics or retreat and move towards their constitutional responsibilities," said PDM chief.

The PDM chief said that the alliance considered the army "as our army but when this defence power interferes in politics forgoing its professional duties, it creates confusions. He further said that the movement's direction should not be turned only towards the pawn but also against his backers.

PDM has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan till January 31 and the has announced a rally against the government in case of denial.

(With ANI Inputs)