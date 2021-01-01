Last Updated:

Pakistan Police Arrest Man For Wearing Scary Mask On New Year's Eve, Netizens In Splits

Pakistan’s law enforcement officers detained a man on New Year’s eve from Peshawar for dressing up as a ‘wolf’ and scaring people. Netizens in splits.

Pakistan

In a rather remarkable incident, Pakistan’s law enforcement officers detained a man on New Year’s eve from Peshawar for dressing up as a ‘wolf’, apparently to scare off people only to pose alongside him for a picture. The social media users have even posted the image of the police officers standing next to the man wearing the costume who is also handcuffed. The incident not only led the Twitter users to mock the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan but also mocked the nation as ‘Naya Pakistan’. Hundreds of netizens were left in splits about how ‘hilarious’ the image looks or the incident. Many other advocated that there was nothing wrong about the ‘wolf having some fun’.

'Free the wolf boy'

The peculiar incident ended up making netizens ‘happy’. While one of them suggested starting a trend ‘Free the wolf boy’, another hailed the man dressed in the costume for ‘wearing a mask’. In the image, one of the police officers is also snapped without wearing any facemask and thus, it also triggered netizens to mock the Pakistan police officers even more than just making the ‘absurd’ arrest in 2020. Many others, in order to strike a joke, said that how do the police officers know its ‘not a real wolf’ and some even lauded the police for ‘making them happy’.

