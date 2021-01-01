Pakistan Police Arrest Man For Wearing Scary Mask On New Year's Eve, Netizens In Splits

In a rather remarkable incident, Pakistan’s law enforcement officers detained a man on New Year’s eve from Peshawar for dressing up as a ‘wolf’, apparently to scare off people only to pose alongside him for a picture. The social media users have even posted the image of the police officers standing next to the man wearing the costume who is also handcuffed. The incident not only led the Twitter users to mock the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan but also mocked the nation as ‘Naya Pakistan’. Hundreds of netizens were left in splits about how ‘hilarious’ the image looks or the incident. Many other advocated that there was nothing wrong about the ‘wolf having some fun’.

Police in the Pakistani city of Peshawar arrest a young man on New Year’s eve - for wearing a costume mask to scare people pic.twitter.com/sU9f1NDcAf — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 1, 2021

'Free the wolf boy'

The peculiar incident ended up making netizens ‘happy’. While one of them suggested starting a trend ‘Free the wolf boy’, another hailed the man dressed in the costume for ‘wearing a mask’. In the image, one of the police officers is also snapped without wearing any facemask and thus, it also triggered netizens to mock the Pakistan police officers even more than just making the ‘absurd’ arrest in 2020. Many others, in order to strike a joke, said that how do the police officers know its ‘not a real wolf’ and some even lauded the police for ‘making them happy’.

naya pakistan — murTaza (@_PatriotiC_007) January 1, 2021

How do they know its actually a mask...

And not the real deal https://t.co/ICmCC6jdXl — That wicked thing you do. (@ZeHarpreet) January 1, 2021

Let him go...its his way of enjoying the New Year eve. https://t.co/F8JZyE8UG8 — Fakhruddin Usmani (@usmanifakhruddi) January 1, 2021

Pakistan police arrest 2020. https://t.co/Bryc2toZ5T — Qadri Inzamam (@Qadri_Inzamam) January 1, 2021

😂😂😂😂Picture of the Day! — Samina Qasim. ( Mask On) (@qas58) January 1, 2021

And why this photography then? Isn't it scary too? — Abdul Quddoos Nazir (@AbQuddoosNazir) January 1, 2021

This is Wodehouse level comedy — Sridhar Shelat (@SridharShelat) January 1, 2021

Masks are scary or the bellies of policemen! You decide...🤣😂 — Ikram (@Ikram76496278) January 1, 2021

