Balakot 2.0?: Amid Karachi Blackout, Pak Residents Mistake PAF Planes With Indian Jets

Panic gripped across Pakistan on the night of June 9 after social media users wondered whether Indian Air Force fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and flew over Karachi. Pakistan’s largest city also faced a blackout at the time which exacerbated their fear thinking authorities implemented it to combat the incoming threat.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani journalist Wajhat Kazmi said that PAF jets could be heard patrolling the sky. Kazmi said that he was hearing so many jets patrolling the sky was probably only after February 27, 2019 - the night of Balakot strike- hoping nothing was serious.

It's probably after 27th Feb 2019 that I have heard so many PAF jets patrolling the sky. I hope nothing serious is happening or expected to happen. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) June 9, 2020

According to the local residents of Karachi, authorities opted for a ‘blackout’ after rumours of IAF fighter jets close to Karachi broke out. Salman Manzoor, a Karachi resident, shared a video on Twitter claiming Pakistan Air Force has started patrolling over Karachi and other parts of Sindh with “JF17 Thunder” and Mirage”.

Breaking: IAF Jets went close to Karachi (as per locals), blackout announced. Panic grips Southern parts of Pak with many reportedly saying its Feb 2019 like situation. — FrontalAssault (@FrontalAssault1) June 9, 2020

Multiple videos of PAF patrol surfaces

Numerous videos have surfaced on social media since then but neither Pakistan Air Force nor ISPR has released any statement over the confusion and chaos. According to ANI sources, the IAF has denied any activity across the border. However, Indian Twitter did not miss the opportunity to troll Pakistani citizens. Social media was abuzz with hilarious reactions of Indian Twitter over the Karachi incident. Check out some of the reactions:

