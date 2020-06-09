Donkey Arrested In Pakistan For 'participating In Gambling'; Tied Up In Police Station

In a bizarre but hilarious incident, a donkey has been arrested for its alleged involvement in gambling in Pakistan. The one-of-its-kind incident took place in Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province over the weekend. According to reports, the provincial police apprehended eight men accused of gambling on the outcomes of the race; however, they also arrested the donkey, which has now been tied up inside the police station.

The donkey, which found its name in the FIR, and its handlers were reportedly seized in possession of 1,20,000 Pakistan Rupees in cash. Speaking to media, the police officials said that the suspects were using the money to bet on a donkey race. The cops also added that all the suspects, including the animal, were arrested on the basis of ‘prevention of gambling ordinance’ adding that an investigation is underway.

Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. https://t.co/RIULiecduw pic.twitter.com/1FipntTR60 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 7, 2020

The Donkey's arrest comes at a time when the beast of burden is unprecedentedly important to the Imran Khan government. Export of donkeys to China for their barbaric use in Traditional Chinese Medicine is somewhat of a 'cash crop' in Pakistan; however, its efforts to meet China's demand has proved unsustainable as the donkey population has steadily dwindled. However, as per the latest reports, there has been a recent rebound in the population, and as a result, news channels were seen holding celebratory debates amid Pakistan's perennial debt woes.

'Spy pigeon' nabbed

Last month, in another bizarre case albeit in a devious and heinous sphere of activity, a suspected spy pigeon from Pakistan was captured along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The pigeon, carrying a "coded message", was captured by residents of Manyari village in the Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into India's side from Pakistan. Locals captured it and alerted security officials about the same.

Security agencies suspect the pigeon might be carrying the coded messages that were meant to reach handlers of Pakistani-backed operatives in the region. Previously too, Pakistani agents have used such tactics to evade Indian attention and send across messages on this side of the border to initiate infiltration bids.

