Pakistan PM Imran Khan Lists His Priorities To Joe Biden: Persecuting Opponents & 'peace'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, for their victory in the US presidential elections 2020. Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he is looking forward to President-Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy and "working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders."

'We will continue to work with the US for peace...'

Optimistic Imran Khan also said that Islamabad will also continue to work with the US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region.

Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also congratulated the President-elect, saying that he looked forward to better ties between the US and Pakistan under his leadership. PML-N vice president and Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif also extended her congratulatory messages to the Biden-Harris duo, stating that their victory would be received favourably across the world.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on a historic victory for you, the American people and democracy. We look forward to better ties between the US and Pakistan under your leadership. — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on the amazing win. This indeed is a victory that will be received favourably across the globe. Hoping this would be a promising start to better, brighter US-Pak relations. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 7, 2020

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. Harris became the first female vice president, and the first black and Asian-American vice president.

Trump refuses to concede the election

Meanwhile, refusing to concede the election, US President Donald Trump has said that he will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they are entitled to. Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being "stolen" from him.

Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media, Trump said in a statement on Saturday, refusing to concede defeat in the presidential election to his Democratic rival Biden, who was declared the winner by major media outlets on Saturday morning. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated, Trump said on Saturday.

As per major news outlets, Trump has lost the election to Biden, who now has more than 270 electoral college votes required to win the November 3 presidential elections. Trump's campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in the States of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada and has demanded a recount of votes in Wisconsin. The Biden campaign has denied the allegations.

