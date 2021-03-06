Pakistan PM Imran Khan to face confidence vote in National Assembly today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be facing a confidence vote in the National Assembly today (March 8, 2020). Pak PM opted for a voluntary vote of trust after his candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate elections. The PDM is an 11-party alliance set up in September last year to topple the government of Khan which it alleged came after rigging of elections in 2018.

Pak PM to seek a vote of confidence in National Assembly

In the history of Pakistan, it is not just Imran khan to face a confidence vote in the country's Parliament. All prime ministers of Pakistan from 1985 to 2008 face a vote of trust under the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. However, Imran Khan is the second Prime Minister who has sought a 'voluntary' vote of confidence. On March 24, 1985, under General Zia-ul-Haq's Revival of Constitution of 1973 Order (RCO), Muhammad Khan Junejo faced a vote of confidence in the National Assembly for the first time in the history of the country.

"The night is darkest before the dawn, and I promise you, the dawn is coming."

My vote of confidence is for#PrimeMinisterImranKhan. No fight to break a system that serves the few was ever going to be easy. Imran Khan has the steel to break it; no better reason to stand by him. pic.twitter.com/PsH2gHgi20 — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 6, 2021

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan

Under mounting pressure from the Opposition to resign, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday (March 4, 2021) that he will seek a vote of confidence on Saturday (March 6, 2021). Khan made the announcement in a televised address to the nation during which he lashed out at the grand Opposition alliance for "making a mockery of democracy" and said that he will never let the corrupt politicians off the hook.

Slamming Imran Khan, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday dismissed the allegations of rigging made by the ruling PTI government regarding the recent Senate by-elections in the country. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gilani also condemned Pak PM, he said it was Imran Khan himself who opened the treasure chests to buy votes so he can make Hafeez Shaikh a senator.

