Hyderabad: 9-year-old Boy Learns To Paint With Mouth After Losing Both Limbs In Accident

While the year 2020 has been that of unprecedented crisis, it has also shone a light upon the heroes of the society. One such hero is Madhu Kumar, a nine-year-old who lost both his limbs in an accident. However, undeterred by newly inflicted physical disability, he started painting with his mouth and mastered the art in just six months.

“I am in standard 6th and am happy that I have learned to sketch since the accident last year. I had lost hope and many people helped me. Now, in turn, I have become a source of inspiration for many people,” the little artist told ANI.

A report by ANI, revealed that Kumar met with an accident in September last year at his hometown in Kamkole village of Munpalle Mandal in Telangana. It was whilst he was playing on the terrace of his home when live iron rod came in contact with the power line and hit him due to which he lost his limbs. In the aftermath, Dr Samudrala Harsha, an artist herself, offered to train him to make sketches using his mouth.

Speaking to ANI, Harsha reckoned that she trained the little boy to use his mouth to paint seeing his vehemence for art. “I believe that he lost his limbs but not his passion for art. Today, Madhu Kumar is a model and source of inspiration for other people of this generation,” she added. With his perseverance and hard work, Kumar learned this way of making art in only six months and has since become a viral sensation.

Performed at live events

Born to the owner of a puncture shop, the nine-year-old is now earning accolades from across the nation. Not only has he performed, along with Harsha, at live events but also drawn sketches of many celebrities including south Indian actor Chiranjeevi.

