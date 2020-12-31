New Year 2021: Netizens Share Hilarious Version Of Their Plans With Rib-tickling Memes

As the New Year approaches, people across the world are gearing up to commemorate a fresh beginning in their own unique style. With 2020 being one of the most catastrophic years in the history of humankind, netizens are looking forward to ring the New Year on a happy note. However, there are many others who still “cannot get over” 2020 and have taken to twitter to mockingly reveal their New Year plans.

In the backdrop of coronavirus, governments across the world have put restriction to scale down the celebration with many European nations opting for a total lockdown. Commenting on the same, many have dished out memes on how New Year parties on Zoom would cost more than actual parties. Meanwhile, others have joked about how they would spend the night sleeping, hand washing and sanitizing. Yet, another group of people have taken it a step further saying that they wpuld just roll in their beds and wait for this 'spiteful' year to pass.

I’m just gonna stay in, binge watching, ordering foods, pint of ice cream, sodas and fall asleep past midnight I even forget to check the clock is it time for New Year or not.



Sounds like a plan. — Zulika Citraning (@elwa) December 29, 2020

Friend: I am hosting a New Year party on Zoom. Wanna join?



Me: Sure



Friend: Entry fees is Rs. 2500



Me: pic.twitter.com/mKiOAcSZQE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 30, 2020

Someone just asked me if I have any new year plans and I almost threw up — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 31, 2020

Someone just sent me this on the topic : pic.twitter.com/iLpx2ZYMaM — Machteld (@Machteld75) December 31, 2020

This year, I plan to stay up on New Year's Eve. Not to see the New Year in but to make sure this one leaves. — the blâck kaiźer🤴🏾🇺🇬 (@titowangolo) December 30, 2020

Just to be spiteful to the year that it was - I think we should all agree to be in bed before midnight on New Years Eve and let the year see itself out. — Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) December 29, 2020

I hear "what are you up to tonight" every time I go into a dispensary and im all like...uh, this. I'm getting stoned in my bed and watching TV. — bamboobam33 (@amberbam) December 31, 2020

While people are making new year plans, New Zealand has already rung in New Year 2021. Bidding adieu to 2020, Auckland stepped into the New Year with a fireworks show and a laser show. Thousands of revellers watched the spectacle from the Sky Tower on Friday morning. New Zealand is the first major country to celebrate New Year 2021, reporting less than 10 cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis. Crowds were allowed to gather in the city to mark the occasion.

Countries celebrating New Year (time in IST)

New Year 2021 first arrived in the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati. New Zealand followed next. Australia, Japan, and South Korea are next in line to ring in 2021. The last place to celebrate New Year will be Bakers Island which lies in the central Pacific Ocean. Tonga Samoa and Christmas Island/ Kiribati will ring in the New Year first at 3:30 pm IST

