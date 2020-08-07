India Slams Pakistan's Continued Support To Terrorism At High Level Debate At UNSC

Slamming Pakistan's continued sponsorship to terrorism, India on Friday, registered its strongest condemnation at a High-Level Open Debate of United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India urged UN to enhance its coordination with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for preventing and combating money laundering & terrorist financing. India was elected as a non-permanent member to the UNSC in June 2020.

Pakistan to remain on FATF's Grey List for leaving terror groups JeM & LeT unchecked

India slams Pakistan at UNSC

Listing Pakistan's role in 1993 Mumbai blasts, India said that it has been a victim of terrorism sponsored from across our border. Terming terrorism as one of the most serious threats to mankind, India said how it experienced first-hand cruel linkage between transnational organized crime and terrorism. India maintained that there could be no justification of any form of terrorism.

Pakistan remains in FATF Grey list

On June 25, the global terror financing watchdog, FATF decided to keep Pakistan in the "Grey List". The FATF officials said that the decision was taken in the third and final plenary of the Task Force as the body observed that Pakistan has failed to check flow of money to terror groups like the LeT and the JeM - both of which are responsible for terror attacks in India. Notably, the plenary was held under the Chinese Presidency of Xiangmin Liu.

The FATF decision comes on a day the US Country Reports on Terrorism slammed Pakistan as a safe harbour for "regionally focused terrorist groups" and allowing LeT and JeM to operate from its soil. The US State Department report said Pakistan took modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing and restrain India-focused militant groups from conducting large-scale attacks following the February attack on a security convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Pakistan on FATF list

The FATF placed Pakistan on Grey List in June 2018. In August 2019, the Asia Pacific Joint Group (APJG) placed Pakistan in the enhanced follow up list for failure to meet the standards. The list was based on technical compliance and rated 'satisfactory' on meeting 10 points out of the 40.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF currently has 39 members including two regional organisations -- the European Commission and Gulf Cooperation Council. India is a member of the FATF consultations and its Asia Pacific Group.

