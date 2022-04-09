Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Lambasts Imran Khan For Praising PM Modi's Policies; 'Betrayal'

Following Imran Khan's address to Pakistan on April 8, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo for 'insulting Pakistani soldiers' by praising PM Modi's foreign policy. Deeming Khan's commendation of India as a 'betrayal' to the 'Kashmiri struggle', PML(N)'s Sharif taunted Khan over regard for the Constitution and for Parliament.

"There is no limit to Niazi's lies, fabrications & lust for power. The nation knows his “respect” for parliament, constitution & court. Today’s speech is an insult to the sacrifices of our soldiers & praise for Modi's foreign policy is the biggest betrayal of Kashmiris' struggle!" Sharif opined on Twitter.

Pakistan Leader of Opposition lashes out at Imran Khan for praising India & PM Modi

This comes after Sharif said that his country was in dire need of an 'ointment of collective wisdom, solidarity and consensus' under the aegis of a no-confidence motion tabled at the behest of 220 million Pakistani citizens. "Pakistan will be successful in this test," he had further stated.

"The no-confidence motion tabled at the request of 220 million people of Pakistan will prove to be an important milestone in bringing Pakistan out of the darkness of despair and problems tomorrow, God willing. Pakistan needs the ointment of collective wisdom, solidarity and consensus. We will become a nation and break the storms of problems," Sharif shared on Twitter.

On Friday, Khan, in an official address to the nation, that he was disappointed in the Supreme Court's verdict on the dismissal of the no-trust vote and dissolution of the Assembly.

Stating that Pakistan has become a joke and a banana republic, Khan said, "Buying and selling (of lawmakers) is happening openly, no one is serious.. this makes me sad. Never seen horse-trading in western democracy."

Praising India, Imran Khan said that India is a proud nation. "India has an independent foreign policy. No superpower dares to conspire against India, No one can dictate them," The Pakistan PM said while pointing out that India is buying oil from sanctioned Russia.

He also pointed out that nobody respects Pakistan because we sell out for dollars.

The scuffle comes to the fore as Pakistan's Supreme Court has ordered the speaker of the National Assembly to organise a no-trust vote on April 9 at 10 am (local time).