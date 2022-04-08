Cornered Imran Khan Calls Pakistan A 'joke & Banana Republic', India A 'proud Nation'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday addressed the nation ahead of a no-confidence vote on Saturday. Imran Khan said that he was sad with the Supreme Court's verdict on the dismissal of the no-trust vote and dissolution of the Assembly. He said that horse-trading was taking place openly and questioned why suo moto action was not taken by the court.

"I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it...Horse trading of leaders is going on openly. The court should have at least taken sou motu action," Khan said, adding that he respects the SC and judiciary but the court should have looked at the threat letter.

'Court didn't take threat letter seriously'

He further complained that the top court did not take the "threat letter" seriously as it should have been taken. The Prime Minister alleged that some of our people were meeting with American diplomats for the last four months and "were saying that no-confidence is coming against Imran Khan."

Speaking on "threat letter", Khan explained what a cypher is - a coded message sent by embassies to their country- said that the message could not be shared with the public and media stating that if these codes are unveiled, all secret information of Pakistan will be unveiled.

'Pakistan a joke and banana republic'

Stating that Pakistan has become a joke and a banana republic, Khan said, "Buying and selling (of lawmakers) is happening openly, no one is serious.. this makes me sad. Never seen horse-trading in western democracy."

He also pointed out that nobody respects Pakistan because we sell out for dollars. He also asserted that the Islamic Nation’s democracy has absolutely no credibility, it’s become a joke.

Praising India, Imran Khan said that India is a proud nation. "India has an independent foreign policy. No superpower dares to conspire against India, No one can dictate them," The Pakistan PM said while pointing out that India is buying oil from sanctioned Russia.

Imran Khan slams Shehbaz Sharif; calls for massive protests on Sunday

Attacking Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said that the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader has "already prepared his sherwani for the oath-taking ceremony" and alleged that he was involved in a "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

Khan said that he will not accept the imported government and called for massive street protests on Sunday evening across the nation.

"People, not Army, can safeguard democracy. Come in front of people and announce elections. The opposition, steeped in corruption, wants to see me out of power to bury cases against them. I am ready for the struggle," Khan said.