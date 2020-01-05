Pakistan Supports US Over Airstrikes In Exchange Of Military Cooperation: Report

As leaders around the world are walking a tightrope on the US actions against Iran that led to the death of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Major Gen Qassem Soleimani, Pakistan has reportedly extended tacit support to Washington. According to ANI, the United States managed to receive support from Islamabad in exchange for resuming military training and educational program, suspended in 2018, for the Pakistani officers.

Soon after Soleimani was killed in a drone attack, ordered by US President Donald Trump, Washington started to mobilise support from leaders around the world. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held several telephonic conversations with the leaders where he emphasised that the action against Iran was necessary to protect US personnel and interests abroad.

As part of the diplomatic effort, Pompeo held discussions with Pakistan's Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa about the “defensive action” against Iran. The US diplomat tried to convince Pakistan that Iran’s actions are destabilizing the region and the Trump administration is resolved to protect American interests, personnel, facilities, and partners.

Pakistan’s support to the US in exchange of resumption of military training is seen as former’s opportunity to ‘kill two birds with one stone’. Islamabad had blamed Soleimani for supporting Baloch militants against its military and the resumption of International Military Education and Training (IMET) is a win-win situation for Pakistan.

War of words

In the latest development in US-Iran relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed US President Donald Trump for threatening to target cultural sites. Terming the death of General Qassem Soleimani as “cowardly assassination”, Zarif said that the US has once again committed to violating the fundamental principle of international law.

Zarif lashed out at Pompeo and Trump saying they should not even bother to refer law dictionary. Iran’s Foreign Minister claimed that the latest action of Washington in Iran is the beginning of the end of US presence in the Middle East.

(With ANI inputs)