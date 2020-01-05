Javad Zarif Tweets Pics Of Iraqis Paying Tribute To Soleimani Just After Baghdad Strikes

The Foreign Minister of Iran, Javad Zarif took to the microblogging website Twitter immediately after the attacks on Iraq's Green Zone and Al-Balad airbase, to pay tribute to the slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. In the Tweet, the Minister asserted that thousands of Iraqis also offered their tribute to the slain general. Indicating towards the gathering, he added that this event was the beginning of the end of the USA's presence in West Asia.

24 hrs ago, an arrogant clown— masquerading as a diplomat— claimed people were dancing in the cities of Iraq.



Today, hundreds of thousands of our proud Iraqi brothers and sisters offered him their response across their soil.



End of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. pic.twitter.com/eTDRyLN11c — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 4, 2020

Attacks in Iraq

Zarif's tweet came a few minutes after the US embassy in Baghdad was attacked, on Saturday. Two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops are stationed. This unfolded as the USA deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

Iran retaliates

After the attack on the Al-Balad base in the north of Baghdad, the sirens immediately started ringing at the American compound. This compound hosts both diplomats and troops. Media reports suggest that this base was hit by Katyusha rockets. News agencies have reported that two unguided rockets hit the premises of the compound. It is not clear whether any material damage has been inflicted.

Additionally, two mortar shots also hit the Green Zone in Baghdad. This is a heavily fortified quarter of the Iraqi capital. Reportedly, the rockets hit the vicinity of the US Embassy, which is now closed, and its personnel are transferred to shelter.

Reports say that Iran backed militia groups may possibly behind this. Sources also report that multiple coordinated rocket attacks were done against known US populated areas in Iraq.

