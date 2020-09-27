Pakistan Scribe Claims Its Athlete Won Pentathlon C'ship, Twitter Busts Bubble With Proof

In a major embarrassment for a Pakistani journalist Shiffa Z. Yousafzai, she shared a video of an Obstacle course race and claimed that Pakistani athlete won it, only to find out her claim was fake. Taking to Twitter, along with a video she wrote, that "Long live Pakistan and god bless the country with the same success in every field."\

'Kya baat hai- Maza agya'

Kya baat hai - Maza agya 😍 Pakistan Zindabad!! Allah is mulk ko har maidan main aisi kamyabi de 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/spja3sidY3 — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) September 26, 2020

However, her lies were caught by the netizens who claimed that the video is from the Obstacle course which took place at the 60th World Military Pentathlon Championship in Brazil in the year 2014. Another user pointed out that Pakistan was not even a part of the competition. The tweet posted on Saturday night has gone viral on social media with almost 6000 retweets and 3,500 likes with a majority of them schooling the journalist for her fake claims. However, many of her followers easily agreed with the journalist and started praising the country for "doing extremely well" in the race.

Have a look at some of the reactions:

Certainly there's a fifth gen warrior behind the labeling, it's hard to identify the athletes as Pakistanis... Original video link is here https://t.co/o2bXKnLtyH



Lakin ap lagy raho 😂 — Basharat Mirza (@Basharat4295) September 26, 2020

hello shifa! 5th generation war is quite difficult but why dont you ask your bosses to do some research before throwing something on social media. believe me it saves from embarrassment

p.s:Pak was not even part of that championship.detail of participantshttps://t.co/dsatvUy5Un — Maleeha Hashmi (@MaleehaHashmi) September 27, 2020

This literally gave me goosebumps — NeelKhan (@Neelkhan0209) September 26, 2020

Beautiful. Feeling proud. — Shahjhan Malik | #WearAMask (@shahjhan_malikk) September 26, 2020

Being a Pakistani Australian .. I am pretty sure both sides doesn’t belong to either of the countries😂 — far-out-goga 🇵🇰🇸🇦🇦🇺 (@faroutgoga) September 26, 2020

😅🤣😅🤣fake news ko sach maano. Keep watching. Enjoy. 7 saal pehle dekh tha ye video — sagar virdi (@sagarvirdi4) September 26, 2020

Thanx for sharing such beautiful moments... U have made my day... PAKISTAN ZINDABAD — Nasir Mehmood (@NasirMe59964717) September 27, 2020

