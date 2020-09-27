Last Updated:

Pakistan Scribe Claims Its Athlete Won Pentathlon C'ship, Twitter Busts Bubble With Proof

In a major embarrassment for a Pakistan journalist, she shared a video of an Obstacle course race claiming Pakistani athlete won it, only to find it's fake

In a major embarrassment for a Pakistani journalist Shiffa Z. Yousafzai, she shared a video of an Obstacle course race and claimed that Pakistani athlete won it, only to find out her claim was fake. Taking to Twitter, along with a video she wrote, that "Long live Pakistan and god bless the country with the same success in every field."\

'Kya baat hai- Maza agya'

However, her lies were caught by the netizens who claimed that the video is from the Obstacle course which took place at the 60th World Military Pentathlon Championship in Brazil in the year 2014. Another user pointed out that Pakistan was not even a part of the competition. The tweet posted on Saturday night has gone viral on social media with almost 6000 retweets and 3,500 likes with a majority of them schooling the journalist for her fake claims. However, many of her followers easily agreed with the journalist and started praising the country for "doing extremely well" in the race.

Have a look at some of the reactions: 

