Top Pakistani Doc Caught Ripping Off Mask After Camera Stops Rolling; Follows Imran's Lead

While Pakistan has been struggling to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic, witnessing spiking numbers with each passing day, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been touring around the country and giving interviews without following the basic protocol of wearing a mask. In an image shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, Imran Khan can be seen maskless, with officials around him donning the necessary PPE.

Imran Khan's blatant disregard for wearing a mask is not only limited to him but his ministers as well. In a video shared by Naila Inayat, Sania Nishtar, famed Pakistani physician who has also co-chaired WHO’s High-Level Commission on Non-communicable diseases was seen ripping off her mask as soon as the camera stopped rolling. The physician was in a live interview involving Imran Khan, who was maskless as well. Sania Nishtar is a federal minister in the Imran Khan-led Government.

No lights, no camera, no mask. pic.twitter.com/gkuRFxoezl — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 3, 2020

Pakistan reported a record 4,132 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 80,463. The jump in the number of cases comes two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that people should learn to live with COVID-19 until a vaccine is developed. Meanwhile, two Pakistani lawmakers died from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a day after a provincial minister and a legislator succumbed to COVID-19.

