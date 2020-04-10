Pakistan Prez Says 'was Re-using N-95 Masks Given By China' Amid Criticism Of 'misuse'

Pakistan President Arif Alvi claimed that he was 'reusing' N-95 masks given to him by China, over the condemnation of misuse by politicians. The President of Pakistan sparked a row after he was seen donning an N-95 mask at a meeting amid shortage for health professionals.

Responding to the critics, Arif Alvi said, "As a doctor, I am strongly aware of misuse and wastage. I was re-using the N-95 mask that was given to me by China. Finally, its strap broke yesterday."

As a Dr I am strongly aware of misuse & wastage. I was re-using the N-95 mask that was given to me in China. Finally its strap broke y/day so in next mtng @ WingCmdr Noman Akram Shaheed's house you see me wearing regular public mask. I hope my clarification finds equal billing 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bXDLHnwe4d — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 9, 2020

The Pakistani government has been urging its people that N-95 masks should be exclusive for health professionals in isolation wards and quarantine centers. The Pakistan Medical Association had also issued a statement asking the country's politicians and bureaucrats to not wear N-95 masks, Dawn reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed concern that the situation "can further deteriorate" and "our hospitals may not be able to cope" with the increasing number of patients. Pakistan is making frantic efforts to tackle the pandemic. Khan has again warned the people to follow official guidelines on self-isolation or the virus would spread further. He, however, defended his decision to not impose a total lockdown, saying over 50 million people were below the poverty line in the country and they could die of hunger if such a step is taken.

'Underwear masks' by China

Last week, Pakistan's 'all-weather friend' China had promised to send top-quality N-95 masks to the country to battle the Coronavirus, however, later the equipment turned out to be made from underwear, a Pakistani news channel reported. In a bizarre incident, China that had promised medical aid to its ally duped Pakistan by sending masks made out of underwear. Reporting the news, the anchor of the Pakistani channel said, "China ne chuna laga diya" (China conned us) and further notified that the Sindh provincial government sent the masks to hospitals without checking.

Pakistan on April 10 morning reported 4,474 cases, 65 deaths, and 572 recoveries. The Pakistani Army has urged its citizens to be indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. It was reported that the largest province of Punjab registered 2,224 cases, Sindh 1,128, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 311, Balochistan 169, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 190, Islamabad 68 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 9 Coronavirus cases.

