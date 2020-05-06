Amid Pakistan's Ahmadiyya Discrimination, Ration Distributed By Community Workers Returned

A Pakistani journalist shared a video wherein people are returning the rations distributed by the Ahmadi relief workers in Karachi, amid wider discrimination

A Pakistani Journalist on Wednesday shared a video wherein people are returning the rations distributed by the Ahmadi relief workers in Karachi. According to reports, the Ahmadi workers had distributed the ration amongst the poor people on Tuesday night. However, it came to their knowledge on Wednesday morning that it was distributed by the minorities Ahmadiyas, following which a communal sentiment caused discord. 

'Naya Pak' omits Ahmadiyyas from NCM

Pakistan's ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony under PM Imran Khan has excluded Ahmadiyas from the National Commission of Minorities (NCM), citing that their issue is 'religiously & historically sensitive'. There have been multiple reports of persecution of minorities in Pakistan including the Ahmadiyyas, whom the state fails to recognize as a sect amongst Muslims.

