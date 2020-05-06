Amid Pakistan's Ahmadiyya Discrimination, Ration Distributed By Community Workers Returned

A Pakistani Journalist on Wednesday shared a video wherein people are returning the rations distributed by the Ahmadi relief workers in Karachi. According to reports, the Ahmadi workers had distributed the ration amongst the poor people on Tuesday night. However, it came to their knowledge on Wednesday morning that it was distributed by the minorities Ahmadiyas, following which a communal sentiment caused discord.

Now ration bags have a religion too? Ration distributed amongst the poor by Ahmadi relief workers being returned in Karachi. Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat member says, people won't accept aid from the enemies of Islam. pic.twitter.com/Paso48CF1F — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 5, 2020

'Naya Pak' omits Ahmadiyyas from NCM

Pakistan's ministry of religious affairs and interfaith harmony under PM Imran Khan has excluded Ahmadiyas from the National Commission of Minorities (NCM), citing that their issue is 'religiously & historically sensitive'. There have been multiple reports of persecution of minorities in Pakistan including the Ahmadiyyas, whom the state fails to recognize as a sect amongst Muslims.

Everyone, except Ahmadis! Pakistan's National Commission for Minorities: No representative from the Ahmadi community included in the Commission given "religious and historical sensitivity of the issue." The persecution continues under state patronage. pic.twitter.com/3JiSeVOGt2 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 2, 2020

