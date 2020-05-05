'Some Busy Spreading Other Deadly Viruses': PM Modi Scorches Pakistan At NAM Summit

In a veiled but pointed attack on Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi on Monday said at the virtual Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit that while the world is fighting the novel Coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses such as terrorism and fake news.

'Such as terrorism. Such as fake news...'

"Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries," the Prime Minister said, taking a swipe at the neighbouring country without naming it.

Spoke at the NAM Summit, held via video conferencing. https://t.co/yRaIbCtpkq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2020

Pakistan has been continuing its attempts at cross-border infiltration of terrorists even as the world is battling the challenge thrown by COVID-19. Its leaders have peddled fake videos in order to create divisions. Security agencies have traced thousands of social media handles based in Pakistan spreading fake news.The Prime Minister's warning also came after 8 Indian security personnel were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara.

Prime Minister Modi said humanity is facing its most serious crisis in many decades and that NAM can help promote global solidarity as it has often been the world's moral voice. "To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," he said.

PM Modi said India has supplied medicines to around 120 countries, including 59 members of NAM, in the wake of COVID-19 despite domestic requirements. He also said that the world will need a new template of globalisation post the COVID-19 phase.

'India has long championed such initiatives'

"COVID-19 has shown us the limitations of the existing international system. In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalization, based on fairness, equality, and humanity," he said. "We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world. We need to promote human welfare, and not focus on economic growth alone. India has long championed such initiatives," he remarked.

The theme of the summit is `We stand together against COVID-19'. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is the current chair of the movement. It is the first time PM Modi attended the NAM summit. He did not attend the previous summits since becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

(With agency inputs)