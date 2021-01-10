Pakistan's Massive Blackout Leaves Imran Khan Butt Of All Jokes; 'same With/without Power'

Quick links:
The massive power blackout in Pakistan on Saturday has elicited chucklesome reactions from social media users in the country. The hashtag #blackout became a top trend on Twitter with over 50,000 tweets by 2 am, soon after breakout. The social network was flooded with jokes and memes as even Pakistani Twitter netizens found solace in humour.
Desi parents right now:#blackout pic.twitter.com/X43WNtYInv— Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 9, 2021
Me wasting my battery on Twitter in blackout...🤧#blackout pic.twitter.com/exK2YMPU8E— 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙_𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙡 💀 (@not_moazzan) January 9, 2021
Me: mom pure mulk me blackout hai..— Stewwbbiidd (@stewwbbiidd) January 9, 2021
Mom: aur kro mob use
Me: #blackout pic.twitter.com/RzHBNmrMzi
When imran khan woke up tomorrow and still Prime Minister of Pakistan 😂😂🤣🤣#blackout pic.twitter.com/BPoozOKBT4— Moeed (@Moweeeed) January 9, 2021
It's because of not paying their dues 😂— santosh Hindustani (@santoshkumar694) January 9, 2021
It's okay,no difference, anyway they don't wanna be n light,always n dark...Even ' Naya Pakistan ' failed to bring them out of dark💀💀💀💀💀— Kavita (@Kavita61296676) January 10, 2021
Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system tripping.
Plz save your energy and water. No need to panic. Some technical fault in the Transmission system. Might take a couple of hours to normalize. Don't believe in conspiracies. We are on duty to keep the city safe @DigIslamabad @rmwaq— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) January 9, 2021
Meanwhile, Power Minister Omar Ayub on Twitter said that the "frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout".
بجلی کے ترسیلی نظام میں فریکوینسی اچانک 50سے 0 پر آنے کی وجہ سے ملک میں بجلی کا بلیک آؤٹ ہے— Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021
فریکونسی گرنے کی وجہ جاننے کی کوشش کی جارہی رہی ہے
اس وقت تربیلا کو چلانے کی کوشش ہو رہی ہے جس سے ترتیب وار بجلی کا نظام بحال کیا جائے گا
عوام سے تحمل کی اپیل ہے
In Pakistan, several cities and towns plunged into darkness after a huge blackout shortly before midnight on Sunday, according to media reports. As per Dawn, the outage was reported almost simultaneously in many cities as residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others faced the blackout. Efforts are still ongoing to restore power in all parts.