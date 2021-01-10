Last Updated:

Pakistan's Massive Blackout Leaves Imran Khan Butt Of All Jokes; 'same With/without Power'

As Pakistan plunged into darkness after massive power outage shortly before midnight on Sunday, netizens are sharing jokes and Twitter is flooded with memes

Pak power outage

The massive power blackout in Pakistan on Saturday has elicited chucklesome reactions from social media users in the country. The hashtag #blackout became a top trend on Twitter with over 50,000 tweets by 2 am, soon after breakout. The social network was flooded with jokes and memes as even Pakistani Twitter netizens found solace in humour. 

Twitter flooded with memes 

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system tripping.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Omar Ayub on Twitter said that the "frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout".

In Pakistan, several cities and towns plunged into darkness after a huge blackout shortly before midnight on Sunday, according to media reports. As per Dawn, the outage was reported almost simultaneously in many cities as residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others faced the blackout. Efforts are still ongoing to restore power in all parts.

