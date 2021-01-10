Pakistan's Massive Blackout Leaves Imran Khan Butt Of All Jokes; 'same With/without Power'

The massive power blackout in Pakistan on Saturday has elicited chucklesome reactions from social media users in the country. The hashtag #blackout became a top trend on Twitter with over 50,000 tweets by 2 am, soon after breakout. The social network was flooded with jokes and memes as even Pakistani Twitter netizens found solace in humour.

READ | Pakistan Witnesses Massive Power Outage Following National Grid Breakdown

Twitter flooded with memes

Me: mom pure mulk me blackout hai..

Mom: aur kro mob use

Me: #blackout pic.twitter.com/RzHBNmrMzi — Stewwbbiidd (@stewwbbiidd) January 9, 2021

When imran khan woke up tomorrow and still Prime Minister of Pakistan 😂😂🤣🤣#blackout pic.twitter.com/BPoozOKBT4 — Moeed (@Moweeeed) January 9, 2021

It's because of not paying their dues 😂 — santosh Hindustani (@santoshkumar694) January 9, 2021

It's okay,no difference, anyway they don't wanna be n light,always n dark...Even ' Naya Pakistan ' failed to bring them out of dark💀💀💀💀💀 — Kavita (@Kavita61296676) January 10, 2021

READ | Former Pakistan Diplomat Admits '300 Casualties' In Balakot Airstrike By India | Watch

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said the blackout was caused by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) system tripping.

Plz save your energy and water. No need to panic. Some technical fault in the Transmission system. Might take a couple of hours to normalize. Don't believe in conspiracies. We are on duty to keep the city safe @DigIslamabad @rmwaq — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) January 9, 2021

READ | US Tells Pakistan To Hold Zaki Ur Rehman Lakhvi Accountable For 26/11 Mumbai Attack

Meanwhile, Power Minister Omar Ayub on Twitter said that the "frequency in the power distribution system suddenly dropped from 50 to 0 which caused the blackout".

بجلی کے ترسیلی نظام میں فریکوینسی اچانک 50سے 0 پر آنے کی وجہ سے ملک میں بجلی کا بلیک آؤٹ ہے



فریکونسی گرنے کی وجہ جاننے کی کوشش کی جارہی رہی ہے



اس وقت تربیلا کو چلانے کی کوشش ہو رہی ہے جس سے ترتیب وار بجلی کا نظام بحال کیا جائے گا



عوام سے تحمل کی اپیل ہے — Omar Ayub Khan (@OmarAyubKhan) January 9, 2021

READ | Youth From PoK Who Crossed LoC Is Repatriated To Pakistan, Calls Indian Army 'good People'

In Pakistan, several cities and towns plunged into darkness after a huge blackout shortly before midnight on Sunday, according to media reports. As per Dawn, the outage was reported almost simultaneously in many cities as residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and others faced the blackout. Efforts are still ongoing to restore power in all parts.