Imran Khan's Railway Minister, Former Pakistan PM Abbasi Test Postive For Covid -19

As Coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed 1,00,000-mark, country's Railway Minister and former Prime Minister has tested positive for the virus. Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad took to Twitter on Monday and informed that he has tested Covid-19 positive. He also added that he needs prayer of the people and is fine at the present moment. His office also added that he has gone into self-isolation and will remain in quarantine for two weeks as per doctors' advice.

I have been tested Positive for COVID-19 though I have no symptoms of COVID-19, whatsoever. I am fine, Alhamdu Lillah. Need your prayers.



-SR- — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb confirmed that 61-year-old Shahid Abbasi has also been infected by the virus. Abbasi, who is the Senior Vice President of the PML-N, served as prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018 after his party leader Nawaz Sharif was de-seated by a court ruling in a corruption case. He has gone into self-isolation at his house after receiving the COVID-19 test report on Monday, party officials said.

Other Pakistani leaders who tested positive for Covid-19

Since the outbreak of the virus, a number of Pakistani leaders have been infected. While fear of Covid-19 infection surrounded Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan when Faisal Edhi tested positive days after his meeting with Khan. However, Khan's test result came negative on April 22.

Other leaders who tested positive were Governor of Pakistan's southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, People's Party (PPP) leader and former provincial minister Sharjeel Memon, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's provincial lawmaker Chaudhry Ali Akhtar.

Pakistan's Covid-19 tally

Pakistan has reported 1,05,637 Coronavirus cases and the death toll due to the disease has reached 2,000 on Monday, June 8. 33,465 patients have fully recovered so far. 37,090 cases have been reported in Punjab, 36,364 in Sindh, 13,001 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 6,221 in Balochistan, 4,979 in Islamabad, 927 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 361 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the nation, Imran Khan warned the country of 'a very difficult time ahead', predicting that cases will surge in July-August. Earlier on June 7, he ruled out the return to a strict shutdown to stem the spread of coronavirus, saying the 'elitist' idea would collapse the economy and increase poverty.

