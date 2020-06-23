'Pakistan's International Code 92 As Imran Won World Cup In 1992': Netizens Mock Minister

Shortly after her bizarre comments explaining the definition of COVID-19 went viral, Pakistani netizens took to Twitter to mock Minister Zartaj Gul Wazi, questioning her logic behind her statements. In a recent incident, Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change, while educating the country regarding the COVID-19 virus on a national television broadcast, claimed that it was named so because it had '19 points which affected different countries differently.'

"First they say it's a pandemic, then they said its an endemic. You have to live with it till it's the vaccine is developed. It's a flu. COVID-19 means that it has 19 points which can apply to different countries in different ways," said Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul.

Netizens react

The video clip of her interview soon went viral on Twitter with her name trending on the social networking site earning a mixed set of responses. Some netizens lamented the choice of the Imran Khan-led government and questioned why she was put in charge of such an important Ministry at a time when the world was facing a larger looming danger of climate change. Others simply mocked her reasoning, questioning the logic behind it. Here are some reactions-

