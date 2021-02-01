PML-N Threatens To Drag PM Imran Khan's Govt To Court Over 'targeted' Demolition Drive

Hitting out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday announced that it will drag the Prime Minister's government to court over "targeted" demolition drive against its party leaders. A press conference by PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Ataullah Tarar in Lahore on Sunday protested the Punjab government's recent actions, in particular, the razing of the Khokhar brothers' residence by the Lahore Development Authority over what the government has characterized as "illegal occupation of government land".

PML-N slams Imran Khan's govt

While stating that the "lists were being prepared" and the government was "targeting" the party's leaders in particular and adding their names to those that must be probed for corruption, PML-N's Khawaja Saad Rafique said that this idea of corruption will no longer sell. "Whoever commits acts of oppression will meet a befitting fate," he added. Alleging that Imran Khan-led government wishes to eradicate all its opponents, he said that PML-N members have vowed that they will "never be eliminated".

Rafique said that with by-polls around the corner, the government is "trying to scare the Opposition" and strong action must be taken against the District Superintendent of Police under whose watch the operation took place. He also gave the example of the office of an "approved scheme" in Sialkot that was demolished to scare the Opposition.

Former speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said that Transparency International, to whom the prime minister would often refer to when speaking of his political opponents, has now found Pakistan to be suffering from the "worst corruption" in the current government's tenure. Meanwhile, Ataullah Tarar, for his part, announced that the party will approach the court against the government's actions.

Maryam Nawaz claims Imran Khan govt 'begging' Opposition for talks

Earlier on January 26, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is “begging” its opposition for a dialogue. However, Nawaz said that the opposition has decided not to indulge in any talks with the Khan-led government and even labelled them ‘incompetent’.

While attending a joint meeting of the party’s parliamentary groups in the National Assembly and Senate on Tuesday, PML-N vice president reportedly said that the opposition would submit its resignations from the assemblies at an appropriate time and with a consensus within the 10-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

(With ANI inputs)