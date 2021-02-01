Osama Bin Laden Supported & Used To Finance Nawaz Sharif: Ex-Pakistan Envoy & Minister

A former Pakistani diplomat who also served as a minister in ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's cabinet has alleged that Al-Qaeda terrorist chief Osama Bin Laden had supported and funded the PML-N supremo.

"Yes, he (Osama) supported Mian Nawaz Sharif at one time. However, that is a complicated story. He (Osama) used to extend financial assistance (to Sharif)," Pakistan's former envoy to the United States Abida Hussain claimed this during an interview to a private news channel, Geo TV reported.

'...Osama was treated like a stranger'

Abida Hussain, 73, also an ex-cabinet member of the Sharif government, recalled that at one-time bin Laden was popular and liked by everyone including the Americans but at a later stage, "he was treated as a stranger," the channel said.

Her remarks come days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member of National Assembly Farrukh Habib alleged that Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation of foreign funding in the country and took USD 10 million from Osama bin Laden to bring a no-confidence motion for overthrowing Benazir Bhutto's government.

Bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011. Pakistan had officially denied having any knowledge of the terror chief until he was shot dead in a raid by US forces. Pakistan has been accused of using its soil to perpetrate terror in neighbouring countries.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been the Prime Minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms, has been accused, time and again, of taking money from slain terrorist Osama bin Laden in order to promote and fund jihad in Kashmir, according to news agency ANI. He served as Prime Minister from 1990-93, 1997-98, and 2013-17.

Sharif, 70, has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment. The three-time former PM, who was convicted in two corruption cases -- Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia -- was declared a proclaimed offender in December by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before it despite several warnings.

Sharif resigned as Pakistan PM in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader over the Panama Papers scandal.

(With agency inputs)