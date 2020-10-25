PoK Activist Slams Imran Khan Over Poor State Of Affairs; Says 'Pak At War With Itself'

A Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) activist from Mirpur has slammed the Imran Khan-led government over the poor state of affairs in the country. Political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza claimed that 'Pakistan is at war with itself', amid the anti-government movement carried out by the opposition parties in the country.

Taking to Facebook Mirza on Saturday wrote that "3 days ago, IG Sindh was abducted. Last night Ali Imran was abducted. Today, MNA Mohsin Dawar has been abducted. The Pakistani state is at war with itself."



Mirza's comment comes after Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar was barred from leaving the Quetta airport after he arrived there on Saturday. Mohsin was detained at the Quetta airport to prevent from participating in the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) third rally. Taking to Twitter Mohsin said that he will not be intimidated and will not remain silent.

Once again our rights r being violated by state above state. I’ve been detained at Quetta airport with @nadeem_askar I am told its because of security risks. Why are these risks limited to me only? We refuse to be silenced like this. We will not be intimidated.#PDMJalsaQuetta — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) October 24, 2020

Besides Mohsin Dawar's detention, the PoK activist Amjad Mirza also called out the abduction of journalist Ali Imran Syed. He is credited for obtaining the arrest footage of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan on October 19. Safdar Awan, who is the husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was arrested from his hotel room after a PMD rally was held against the government. Following this IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mehr was allegedly 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced Syed to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest.

The development caused intense resentment among the police officers who retaliated by submitting a leave of absence. Literally, the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 30 SSPs, 25 DIGs, and dozens of DSPs, SPs, and SHOs across Sindh tendered leave applications. Their applications were a sign of protest against the resentment and heartache caused to all ranks of the force by the unfortunate incident of October 18 and 19. This incident further sent shockwaves in top Army officers with Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa himself stepped in and ordered an inquiry into the 'Karachi incident'.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Sindh Bar Council had passed a resolution and urged the Pakistan Chief Justice to take suo motu notice of Army interference in affairs after the abduction of IG of Sindh Police and the subsequent arrest of Capt Safdar Awan.

Pakistan to remain in the grey list

Pakistan to remain in FATF's 'grey' list till February 2021 as it has failed to fulfill the six key obligations of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog that include failure to take action against two of India's most wanted terrorists Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, officials said on Friday. The virtual plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), held in the last three days, concluded that Pakistan will continue in its 'grey' list. The decision has been taken after a thorough review of Pakistan's performance in fulfilling the global commitments and standards on the fight against money laundering and terror financing.

(With Agency inputs)